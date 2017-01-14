Amy Sedaris is returning to television courtesy of TruTV, as the network has greenlighted a 10-episode, half-hour scripted comedy created by and starring the Strangers With Candy co-creator. The network made the announcement this morning during its TCA presentation.

The still-untitled series will see the comedian using her “imaginative characters and unique point of view to create a rich world that showcases her diverse – but necessary – homemaking skills, from Frenching beans, to gutting a trout, to crocheting miniature sweaters, to entertaining businessmen.”

Each episode will focus on a traditional theme, with revealed topics including “Fish!”, “Wood!, and “Grieving!”, and will see Sedaris bringing her distinctive comedic silliness as crafter, chef, baker and hostess. “I’ve been doing this show in my head for years. It will be terrific to get it on TV so I can free up some wiggle room up in my skull,” Sedaris said about the series.

Actress, author, and comedian Sedaris is the co-creator, with Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello, of the cult classic comedy series Strangers with Candy, and also half of the Obie-winning “Talent Family” playwright team with her brother, David Sedaris. She has written two best-selling books, I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence and Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People.

“It only took one meeting for us to want this show out of Amy’s head and on our air,” said Marissa Ronca, executive vice president and head of programming for truTV. “Amy is a creative genius who, throughout her career, has created authentic, original characters and worlds that comedy fans like us have loved. We’re incredibly excited to bring her specific and hilarious brand of comedy to truTV.”

Produced by PFFR and executive produced by Sedaris, Alyson Levy, John Lee and Vernon Chatman, the series goes into production this summer.