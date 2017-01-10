Amy Schumer is heading to Netflix. The internet TV network has set March 7 for the global launch of a new Schumer stand-up special which was taped Saturday, November 5 at Denver, Colorado’s Bellco Theater.

“Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special,” said Schumer. “Maybe now they will look at my “Stranger Things” audition tape to play the demogorgon for Season 2.”

Schumer’s groundbreaking Comedy Central sketch series, Inside Amy Schumer, where she serves as creator, star, writer, director and executive producer, premiered to critical acclaim in 2013 and has gone on to win the first-ever Outstanding Sketch Variety Series Emmy in 2015.

She also wrote and starred in 2015’s hit Trainwreck, which earned two Golden Globes nominations, including “Best Actress, Comedy or Musical” for Schumer and Best Picture, Comedy or Musical. She was also honored with the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy and received a Writers’ Guild Award nod for Original Screenplay.

As a stand-up comic, Schumer tours to sold-out crowds around the world. Most notably, she’s sold out London’s The O2 Arena and became the first female to sell out New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden — which she’s now done twice. Her 2015 HBO comedy special, Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo,” was directed by Chris Rock and earned three Emmy Award nominations.