Paper Kite, the production company formed by Amy Poehler and Brooke Posch, has acquired the feature rights to the upcoming Jennifer Mathieu YA book Moxie. The story follows a 16 year-old girl from a small Texas town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Grrrl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school. The book will be published later this year, on Sept. 19, by Roaring Book Press (an Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group imprint).

Paper Kite, the company behind the hit series Broad City (at Comedy Central) and Difficult People (at Hulu), have several projects on its slate, including an untitled ABC pilot starring Carol Burnett, the ABC pilot Family Style and an untitled basketball comedy feature for Universal in which Poehler will also star. (Paper Kite has an overall deal at Universal).

Pablo Gamez

Mathieu, who grew up in the D.C. area, is a Houston-based author and high school English teacher who has written several YA novels. Those include Afterward, Devoted and The Truth About Alice, for which she won the Teen Choice Debut Author Award. That particular book was also an Amazon Editors’ pick for Best YA Books of 2014. Devoted was also named to the American Library Association’s Amelia Bloomer List, a list that recognizes young adult novels with significant feminist content.

Paper Kite are repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Warren Dern. Paradigm brokered the film deal on behalf of book agent Kerry Sparks at Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary.