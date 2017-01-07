Actor Amin Joseph has landed the supporting role of Kevin Gaines in the Brad Furman-directred drama LAbyrinth that stars Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. Based on the real life story of the LAPD corruption intertwined with murders of rap icons Notorious BIG and Tupac, the pic follows disgraced LAPD detective and journalist Jack Jackson on a hunt to solve the case, which threatens to crack the foundation of the police department. Good Films is producing the film and Miramax and Open Road Films are co-producing. Joseph is currently shooting the FX series Snowfall, executive produced by John Singleton, and will be seen on the big screen in Paramount’s Baywatch remake. He is with Gersh, Luber Roklin, and Morris, Yorn, Barnes.

Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna has been cast in the Josh Hartnett and Shinobu Terajima starring comedy/drama Oh Lucy!. The U.S.-Japan film is written and directed by Atsuko Hirayanagi, based on her short of the same name. It is about Setsuko Kawashima (Terajima) who discovers a new identity in her American alter ego, ‘Lucy,’ and falls for her English class instructor, John (Hartnett). Hirayangi produced the film with Han West, Yukie Kito, and Jessica Elbaum. Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Meileen Choo, and Razmig Hovaghimian serve as exec producers. Kutsuna, who plays Terajima’s niece in the film, recently wrapped filming The Outsiders, which stars Jared Leto. She repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment in the U.S. and Oscar Promotion in Japan.