American Horror Story fans looking for that big theme hook, don’t hold your breath.

Much like AHS creator rolled out season 6 Roanoke, FX CEO John Landgraf said that season 7 “will still be shrouded in secrecy.”

For season 6, a number of fake teasers rolled out during the summer indicating that AHS could be inspired by a number of horror elements, from It’s Alive to The Hills Have Eyes. Today, Landgraf couldn’t comment as to whether some of those teasers would come into play for season 7. “You’ll have to ask Ryan Murphy that,” said the FX CEO.

“We know explicitly what seventh season is about, but not eight and nine,” said FX chief John Landgraf today at TCA, “I’m really excited about season 7, and utterly confident that eight and nine will be unique and interesting.

Fans were kept in suspense up until the Roanoke premiere learning AHS season six was about a reality show that recounted a married couple who were tortured by ghosts and freaky locals in a haunted house near where the Roanoke colony massacre took place.

The AHS: Roanoke finale saw an almost 10% rise in total viewers and 18% jump among adults 18-49 from the finale of AHS: Hotel with an audience of 2.45 million and a 1.3 rating. That was up from the all-time season-ender low of Hotel, but it also bested the finale of Asylum from January 23, 2013.