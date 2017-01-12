Following a TCA session for FX’s Feud, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the series stock players Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters were returning for season 7, which will be set in modern day.

“There are only three people who know what season 7 is about,” said Murphy, “Dana Walden, John Landgraf and Sarah Paulson.”

Aside from the duo, on other casting has been made for season 7.

Paulson recently won a Golden Globe in the lead actress limited TV series category for her portrayal of L.A. persecuter Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson following her Emmy win back in September.

Earlier today, FX CEO John Landgraf said that the seventh season of AHS “would be shrouded in secrecy” while Murphy hasn’t revealed what the eighth and ninth seasons will be about.

Murphy also revealed today that Lady Gaga will not play Donnatella Versace in the upcoming American Crime Story: Versace. “There weren’t really any negotiations,” said Murphy while adding that Gaga has a very busy 2017 with a tour on the horizon as well as the fact that she’s about to go into production on Warner Bros.’ A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper starring and directing.