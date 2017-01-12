At FX’s TCA winter session, CEO John Landgraf announced that Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: Katrina has moved to 2018.

In regards to the American Crime Story Versace edition, it will air within six months after Katrina. But Katrina will air first, even though Versace will go into production first.

As far as the delay, Landgraf attributed it to “material”, something that The People v. O.J. had with its source material being the Jeffrey Toobin book The Run of His Life. Also, in New Orleans when it comes to productions, they have to contend with hurricanes and prod companies can only get insurance at certain times of the year.