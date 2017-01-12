EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Partners has preemptively acquired Unexplained Phenomenon, a pitch from writing team Jason Pagan & Andrew Deutschman. Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman’s The Picture Company will produce. They are keeping the plot under wraps, but the hope is for multiple movies based on true supernatural phenomena, in ways that fits into Spielberg/Amblin pics like Close Encounters and E.T. The title refers to the FBI classification for incidents that were investigated and defy logic. The Picture Company is producing at Amblin The Travelers, scripted by Straight Outta Compton writer Jon Herman. Pic is eyeing a 2017 production start.

The scribes wrote Project Almanac, as well as the latest installment of Paranormal Activity for Paramount. They are writing the House On Haunted Hill remake at Warner Bros, and set up The Eight at NBC and Run and Gun at USA. The screenwriters are repped by WME and Underground.