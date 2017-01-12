Amazon continues its expansion into online video this morning, introducing what it calls its “first curated on-demand subscription” service: Anime Strike.

This is part of the Amazon Channels program, and is available to Prime members in the U.S. for $4.99 a month, following a week-long free trial.

The offering includes more than 1,000 movies and TV episodes including “classics, exclusives, and hard-to-find content (like new episodes from Japan’s famed late-night anime blocks),” the company says.

It adds that the line up has “recent hits like The Great Passage, and same-day-as-broadcast series with episodes released weekly direct from Japan, including Scum’s Wish and Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga.”

Other exclusive series: Onihei, Vivid Strike!, and Crayon-Shin Chan Gaiden: Alien vs. Shinnosuke Chi’s Sweet Adventure.

What might be more significant is that Amazon is creating streaming video channels, as well as programs.

Last month the e-retailer introduced its Prime Video service in 200 global markets. The company is spending about $3 billion a year on content, Cowen and Co.’s John Blackledge estimated last month — about half of Netflix’s outlay.

Amazon Channels offers subscriptions for more than 100 premium services — including HBO, Showtime, and Starz — to Amazon Prime and Prime Video members.