Amazon has acquired U.S. rights to Landline for $3 million. Pic’s co-written by and directed by Gillian Robespierre. Jenny Slate, Edie Falco, John Turturro, Abby Quinn, Jay Duplass and Finn Wittrock star. Film is produced by Gigi Pritzker and her OddLot banner with Route One. Russell Levine also produced. UTA Independent sold it. Two sisters come of age in ’90s New York when they discover their dad’s affair—and it turns out he’s not the only cheater in the family.