Second Chance alumna Amanda Detmer has booked a series regular role on ABC’s Marc Cherry southern drama pilot. The untitled drama stars Reba McEntire as Ruby Adair, the sheriff of colorful small town Oxblood, KY, who finds her red state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Detmer will play Randa Post, sexy and cheap, she has a sweet quality that is tempered by her desperate need for love. In addition to her role as Helen on Second Chance, Detmer’s previous credits include Baby Daddy and ABC’s Sea of Fire pilot. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and JR Talent Group.

Feed the Beast alum Jahi Winston has been cast opposite Courtney B. Vance in ABC comedy pilot Libby & Malcolm from Black-ish creator/executive producer Kenya Barris and co-executive producer Vijal Patel. Written by Barris and Patel, Libby & Malcolm is a blended family show about two polar opposite political pundits — Libby (Felicity Huffman) and Malcolm (Vance) — who fall in love despite all odds and form an insta-family as well as a work partnership. Winston plays MJ, Malcolm’s (Vance) youngest child. Winston’s other credits include The New Edition Story and The Lion King on Broadway. He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.