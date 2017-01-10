Following partnerships with AM Only and The Windish Agency will now formally be known as Paradigm Talent Agency. AM Only has collaborated with Paradigm since 2012 and Windish since 2015. Paradigm will continue to work with London-based CODA Agency, Paradigm’s European partner. This renaming is not unexpected as it follows a move in November, when Paradigm, AM Only and Windish joined together in combined office space in downtown New York.

Paul Morris (CEO of AM Only) and Tom Windish, (Founder/President of The Windish Agency) will continue their leadership roles within Paradigm’s Music Executive Group along with Dan Weiner, Marty Diamond and CODA’s Tom Schroeder. “I’ve found that the same entrepreneurial spirit that leads to successful business building also lends itself to successful career building for our clients,” said Paradigm Chairman and CEO Sam Gores in making the announcement.

“By combining forces with Monterey Peninsula Artists, Little Big Man and, now, AM Only and Windish, Paradigm has built an inclusive culture that keeps the spirit of these independent companies alive which allows our unique attributes to continue to flourish within the unified agency,” said Paul Morris, CEO of AM Only in a statement.