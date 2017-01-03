Alyssa Schimel has joined Kovert Creative, where she’ll focus on the Programming and Content business, with clients including Jimmy Kimmel Live, The com, Fatherly.com, OBB Pictures, author Brad Meltzer and WeVillage. Schimel was the in-house publicist for Kimmel and previously worked at PMK*BNC and NBCUniversal. Kovert Creative, a joint venture with WME|IMG that operates independently, is a bicoastal, creatively driven agency bringing together brands and talent in the core areas of Digital Services, Personal Representation, Brand Marketing and Communications.

Courtesy of Anderson PR

Kai Greene, IFBB professional bodybuilder, has signed with The Gersh Agency. Greene previously starred as himself in the bodybuilding doc Generation Iron with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mickey Rourke, and Lou Ferrigno. In addition, Greene is the voice of ESPN’s Sunday Football Countdown, and is managed by Vlad Yudin and Edwin Mejia Jr. of The Vladar Company. Greene’s legal council is Usman Skaikh & John Buckman of US Law Group. Gersh is expected to work on creating more movie and television roles for Greene.