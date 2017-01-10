ABC’s Downward Dog — it’s more than just a talking dog show, at least for actress Allison Tolman.

Today at TCA, the actress who went from obscurity to an Emmy-nominated actress in the FX miniseries Fargo, recounted how she settled on the web series-turned-ABC comedy series. On the show, she plays Nan, a struggling millennial whose life is told through the eyes of her lonely and philosophical dog, Martin. Gradually, both realize they’re meant for each other.

Tolman realized post-Fargo “I wanted to be a leading lady. I wanted to find my own show. We went through a lot of offers where I was part of an ensemble or the best friend and there were some really good projects and offers. But I held out for something that is my baby. I felt like Fargo was a really dramatic show that was funny. I felt like our show is funny but it’s dramatic. It’s not a joke a minute, but it’s like an indie movie. It’s somber and sweet.”

“It may just be the most courageous thing ABC has ever done,” quipped Downward Dog thespian Lucas Neff, “We did such a great job — it’s premiering at Sundance.”

Downward Dog was co-created by Samm Hodges and Michael Killen who were also behind the web series with Kat Likkel, John Hoberg serving as EPs. It is a production of Legendary and ABC.