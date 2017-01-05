John Russo

Algee Smith, who is the young lead in Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming film about the Detroit riots, has signed with CAA. We’re told that Smith more than holds his own in the film alongside other cast members John Boyega, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, and Jacob Latimore.

The up-and-comer also stars as Ralph Tresvant in BET’s upcoming biopic The New Edition Story, directed by Chris Robinson and produced by Jesse Collins. He continues to be managed by John Eley and Yasmine Pearl at First Access Entertainment. His attorney is Rick Genow of Stone Genow.