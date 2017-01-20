EXCLUSIVE: The popular YA novel Simon v. The Homosapiens Agenda is one step closer to becoming a film. Alexandra Shipp, who starred as Storm in Fox’s X-Men: Apocalypse and will be reprising her role in the next installment of the franchise, is in negotiations for the Fox 2000 film. The actress who is becoming a go-to for the studio would be taking on a lead role.

Fox acquired the popular YA novel in October for The Fault in Our Stars filmmakers Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner at Temple Hill. Described as a John Hughes-style coming-of-age, coming-out story, the studio bought the debut novel by Becky Albertelli in a pre-emptive strike. The book was adapted by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger.

The story follows Simon Spier, a 16-year-old not-so-openly gay student. When an email written by Simon falls into the wrong hands, he becomes at risk of his secret going public. Change-averse Simon is forced to find a way to step out of his comfort zone before he’s pushed out — in a way that won’t alienate his friends, compromise himself or ruin a shot at happiness with the most confusing, adorable guy he hasn’t even met yet.

Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent) of New Leaf will also produce.

Shipp, whose Tragedy Girls will be released this year, is repped by WME, Link Entertainment and Stone Genow.