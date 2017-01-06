EXCLUSIVE: Grégoire Melin’s Paris-based foreign sales and finance outfit, Kinology, has named Alex Sagalchik as its Head of U.S. Acquisitions & Development. He’ll be based in Los Angeles. A producer in his own right, Sagalchik will continue to work independently with his own projects through his Mott Street Pictures. His credits include A24’s The Witch, The Orchard’s upcoming Long Nights Short Mornings and Matt Ross’ directorial debut 28 Hotel Rooms.

Kinology At Kinology, he’ll be responsible for acquiring titles initiated from the States for international sales, and for securing independently packaged features for financing and distribution. He’ll also supervise and facilitate all discussions with U.S. based producers and agencies.

“We’re very happy about Alex joining Kinology,“ says Melin. “His filmography and creative tastes are the perfect reflection of the Kinology brand.”

Melin founded Kinology in 2008 after a lengthy run as sales head at Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp. The company’s credits have included Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers, David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis, Ryan Reynolds-starrer Buried and Ana Lily Amirpour’s horror pic A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night.

At the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin, Kinology will deliver its $24.5M high-octane action pic, Overdrive, starring Scott Eastwood and Ana de Armas, along with five other new titles. Those include Leos Carax’s Annette and, the long-gestating The Man Who Killed Don Quixote from Terry Gilliam and starring Adam Driver. Both shoot this year.