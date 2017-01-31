Aleks Paunovic (This Means War) been cast in CBS summer drama series Zoo. Based on the bestseller by James Patterson, Zoo chronicles a wave of violent animal attacks against humans across the planet. Paunovic will play Dallas, the leader of a shadowy group looking to stop the spread of the hybrids. Whether he can be trusted remains to be seen… Set for two episodes on Zoo, Paunovic most recently appeared as Julius on Syfy’s Van Helsing and can next be seen in War For the Planet of the Apes, due to hit theaters on July 14. He’s repped by SMS Talent, Wright Entertainment and Trisko Talent Management.

Courtesy of Brilliant Talent Management

Monique Green has been cast as a series regular opposite Courtney B. Vance and Felicity Huffman in ABC’s comedy pilot, Libby and Malcolm from Black-ish creator/executive producer Kenya Barris and co-executive producer Vijal Patel. Written by Barris and Patel, the half-hour comedy is a blended family show about two polar opposite political pundits — Libby (Huffman) and Malcolm (Vance) — who fall in love despite all odds and form an insta-family as well as a work partnership. Green will play Malcolm’s teen daughter Naya. Green previously recurred on Fresh Off The Boat, and also worked on The Fosters, How To Get Away with Murder and Criminal Minds. She’s repped by Coast to Coast, Brilliant Talent Management and attorney Dean Bahat.