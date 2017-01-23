Alec Baldwin will make his record 17th appearance as host of Saturday Night Live on February 11, NBC said today. Ed Sheeran returns for a second go as musical guest.

The 30 Rock alum has been lighting up the Studio 8H stage with his sour-pussed impersonation of Donald Trump, and viewers can expect him to skewer whatever shenanigans go on in the week leading up to the sweep-period show.

SNL‘s ratings rose bigly for Saturday’s first post-inauguration episode hosted by Master of None star Aziz Ansari.

Kristen Stewart will make her SNL debut as host of the February 4 show, as was announced on SNL over the weekend.Alessia Cara makes her debut as musical guest.

