“What will this ultimately lead to, there are many chapters yet to unfold here,” said Al Gore today at the Sundance Film Festival on the attitude towards climate change of the new administration of President Donald Trump. “That movement is unstoppable now,” he added of the wide spread awareness of environmental concerns that the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host will face if he tries to overturn current progress on the issue.

Along with An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power directors Bonnie Cohen and Jon Shenk and Participant Media founder Jeff Skoll, the former Vice-President of the United States was speaking in the Deadline Studio at Sundance 2017 presented by Applegate.

With the follow-up to 2006’s Oscar winning An Inconvenient Truth debuting on the opening night of the Robert Redford founded fest to a powerful reaction, the 2000 Presidential candidate has been one of the marquee names of SFF’ 17. The geopolitical climate change film from Participant is set to go into general release via Paramount on July 28 this year.

Today, with several more Sundance screenings of the film ahead of them, the ex-VP, Cohen, Shenk and Skoll talked about the reaction to the movie at the festival, the change in format from the first film and why they did a sequel now.

Visit Deadline throughout the festival for breaking news and the scene from Sundance as well as video interviews with movers and shakers and top talent.

Sundance runs through January 29.

Actors, directors, filmmakers and special guests visiting the Deadline Studio at Sundance 2017 enjoyed sweet and savory treats, custom cocktails and more at Applegate’s REEL FOOD CAFE. Find out more about Applegate and their mission to change the meat we eat at www.applegate.com.