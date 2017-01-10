Stephen Elliott’s After Adderall, a non-documentary account of what happens when James Franco enters your life, will close this year’s Slamdance festival in Park City, Utah, on January 26.

Elliott’s The Adderall Diaries, an offbeat blend of addiction memoir and true crime story, was a critical darling and bestseller in 2009. The 2015 James Franco-starring movie version, which debuted at that year’s Tribeca Film Festival, not so much.

In After Adderall, Elliott directs a narrative feature – “not documentary, but truthful” – about the surreal experience of having your book adopted and adapted by Franco. Elliott himself stars, along with Mickaela Tombrock and Bill Heck, with Lili Taylor, Michael C. Hall, James Urbaniak, Ned Van Zandt and Adam Busch. Various authors, including Michael Cunningham and Jerry Stahl, appear as themselves.

The Slamdance closing night feature screens January 26, 5:30 pm at the Treasure Mountain Inn Ballroom. The film has been a steady presence on the fest circuit since its world premiere at The Rumpus Lo-Fi Los Angeles Film Festival last July.

Take a look at the trailer above to share the Franco experience.