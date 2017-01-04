A+E Networks is launching The Bridge, a full-service creative-led ad agency with Lance Still, SVP Branded Content, set as Managing Director.

Still will take on The Bridge responsibilities in addition to her SVP duties, and continue to report to Peter Olsen, EVP Ad Sales, A+E Networks.

The Bridge will serve as a full service agency combining expertise across three disciplines – storytelling, analytics and distribution. The new venture will utilize A+E Networks’ in-house resources for all three functions. And, in a first for similar in-house agencies, The Bridge will also work outside the A+E ecosystem through strategic partnerships with content creators such as Hearst Digital Media, Vice Media and Propagate to provide comprehensive, tailored campaigns fit specifically to a client’s goals.

A+E has made several strategic investments to support the launch of The Bridge including their proprietary data tool, A+E Precision; and 45th and Dean, the branded content studio which launched in May.

“The Bridge will provide an important service to our clients in a manner that does not yet exist among our peers. We couldn’t be more excited to bring customized, strategically distributed marketing campaigns to our partners,” said Olsen. “Lance will be deploying A+E Networks’ wealth of talent and resources as we launch The Bridge, and her vast experience will be a huge asset as we get this agency up and running. The true differentiator for The Bridge, which will ultimately drive value and ROI for our clients, will be our license to create and communicate across all media, offering partners of all sizes and budgets the ability to cut through traditional marketing barriers.”