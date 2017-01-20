Adele is returning to the Grammy stage this year to perform a song from her Grammy-nominated album, 25.

This marks her fourth time performing on the Grammys, in one of her rare live stage performances. James Corden, whom she joined previously for some hilarious Carpool Karaoke on his Late Late Show, is host of the 59th Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live from LA’s Staples Center on Sunday, February 12 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on CBS.

A five-time Grammy nominee this year, Adele is up for Album Of The Year (25), Record Of The Year (“Hello”), Song Of The Year (“Hello”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Hello”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (25).