Adam Brody and The Book Thief‘s Sophie Nelisse are aboard to help develop and star in Evan Morgan’s The Kid Detective from Brightlight Pictures and Myriad Pictures. They are eyeing a 2017 production start. Written and directed by Morgan, the feature is described as “a darkly satirical murder mystery based on the demoralization of a wholesome American icon. A once-celebrated kid detective (Brody), now 29, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity, until a naïve client (Nelisse) brings him his first ‘adult’ case – to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.”

Morgan is best known as the co-writer, producer and editor of the breakout indie film The Dirties, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Slamdance and was released internationally by Kevin Smith, Phase 4 and Pulse Films. He most recently received the Canal Plus Prize at the Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival for his short A Pretty Funny Story.

United Talent Agency and Myriad Pictures will handle sales on Kid Detective and will introduce the project to international buyers at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

Shawn Williamson and Jameson Parker will produce for Brightlight Pictures. Williamson launched Brightlight in 2001 and since has produced more than 100 productions including White Noise (Michael Keaton), 50/50 (Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and The Company You Keep (Robert Redford).

Myriad President Kirk D’Amico will serve as executive producer, with Brody also taking on a producer role. Myriad’s director of production and acquisitions Theresa Won brought the project to the company, while Myriad’s CFO Kevin Forester negotiated sales rights to the film. UTA rep the filmmakers.

Myriad is repping the international rights and co-repping domestic with UTA.