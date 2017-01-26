The 14-week-old actors strike against selected video game companies “is entering a crucial phase,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in an email today to members of the union’s Los Angeles board of directors, urging them to attend a rally next week outside the union’s headquarters in Hollywood.

David Robb

“I am reaching out with an urgent request,” she told the board members. “SAG-AFTRA needs your help in moving employers to agree to a 21st century contract. We are holding what’s expected to be our largest rally to date, and while we all have busy schedules and time is valuable, this is a vital action for our union. We need your voice. Join us on Feb. 2 to send management the message that resolving the strike will benefit everyone.”

Residuals remain the key issue in the strike, which began October 21. The guild wants to give the game companies the option of paying an upfront bonus to performers or paying backend residuals on successful games. The companies, however, steadfastly have refused to include any residuals formula in the collective bargaining agreement. Earlier this week, the the first actors strike in 17 years became the second-longest in SAG history — topping the 95-day strike of 1980 but still behind 183-day commercials strike of 2000.