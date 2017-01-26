A roster of soap actors selected as “pre-nominations” for Daytime Emmy Awards consideration has been released by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, beginning the process that will end in a trophy for winners in six categories.
These “pre-nominated” performers in lead and supporting races received the most votes from all registered, eligible peer judges. This roster of actors now advances to a “blue ribbon screening round,” with voting set to begin February 20 to determine nominees and winners. (Nominees in the Younger Actor and Actress categories listed here go directly to the Blue Ribbon Round).
Nominations will be announced Wednesday, March 22, on CBS’s The Talk. The pre-nominated performers are:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kristian Alfonso, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Mary Beth Evans, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital, ABC
Jen Lilley, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Gina Tognoni, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Laura Wright, General Hospital, ABC
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard, General Hospital, ABC
Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Roger Howarth, General Hospital, ABC
Vincent Irizarry, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Christian LeBlanc, The Young and the Restless, CBS
John McCook, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Judi Evans, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Stacy Haiduk, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Elizabeth Hendrickson, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Finola Hughes, General Hospital, ABC
Anna Maria Horsford, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Michelle Stafford, General Hospital, ABC
Kelly Sullivan, The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
John Aniston, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Obba Babatundé, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Steve Burton, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Sean Carrigan, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Chad Duell, General Hospital, ABC
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Jeffrey Vincent Parise, General Hospital, ABC
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital, ABC
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lexi Ainsworth, General Hospital, ABC
Camila Banus, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Reign Edwards, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Hayley Erin, General Hospital, ABC
Olivia Keegan, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Hunter King, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital, ABC
Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Paige Searcy, Days of Our Lives, NBC
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jared Breeze, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Bryan Craig, General Hospital, ABC
Rome Flynn, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Pierson Fodé, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
James Lastovic, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Kyler Pettis, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Tequan Richmond, General Hospital, ABC
Anthony Turpel, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
