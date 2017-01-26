A roster of soap actors selected as “pre-nominations” for Daytime Emmy Awards consideration has been released by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, beginning the process that will end in a trophy for winners in six categories.

These “pre-nominated” performers in lead and supporting races received the most votes from all registered, eligible peer judges. This roster of actors now advances to a “blue ribbon screening round,” with voting set to begin February 20 to determine nominees and winners. (Nominees in the Younger Actor and Actress categories listed here go directly to the Blue Ribbon Round).

Nominations will be announced Wednesday, March 22, on CBS’s The Talk. The pre-nominated performers are:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kristian Alfonso, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Mary Beth Evans, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital, ABC

Jen Lilley, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Gina Tognoni, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Laura Wright, General Hospital, ABC

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard, General Hospital, ABC

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Roger Howarth, General Hospital, ABC

Vincent Irizarry, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Christian LeBlanc, The Young and the Restless, CBS

John McCook, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Judi Evans, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Stacy Haiduk, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Elizabeth Hendrickson, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Finola Hughes, General Hospital, ABC

Anna Maria Horsford, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Michelle Stafford, General Hospital, ABC

Kelly Sullivan, The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

John Aniston, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Obba Babatundé, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Steve Burton, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Sean Carrigan, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Chad Duell, General Hospital, ABC

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Jeffrey Vincent Parise, General Hospital, ABC

James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital, ABC

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lexi Ainsworth, General Hospital, ABC

Camila Banus, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Reign Edwards, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Hayley Erin, General Hospital, ABC

Olivia Keegan, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Hunter King, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Chloe Lanier, General Hospital, ABC

Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Paige Searcy, Days of Our Lives, NBC

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jared Breeze, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Bryan Craig, General Hospital, ABC

Rome Flynn, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Pierson Fodé, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

James Lastovic, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Kyler Pettis, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Tequan Richmond, General Hospital, ABC

Anthony Turpel, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS