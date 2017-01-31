EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has set a March production start in South Africa for Action Park, a Dickhouse Productions comedy that will star Johnny Knoxville. Tim Kirkby will direct the script by John Altschuler & Dave Krinsky, and Knoxville. Billy Gerber, Knoxville and Derek Freda are producing.

Paramount

The film is casting up and is very much in the spirit of the last Dickhouse/Paramount collaboration, Bad Grandpa. The logline: imagine Knoxville and his cohorts have irresponsibly designed and operate their own theme park. What could go wrong? Actually, very little has gone wrong in previous Dickhouse/Paramount collaborations. The Jeff Tremaine-directed Bad Grandpa cost $15M and grossed $152M worldwide, and the three Jackass movies compare just as favorably, with large grosses and minuscule production budgets. CAA and 3 Arts rep Knoxville.