The American Cinema Editors is handing out its 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is live-blogging the action. We’ll also update the winners list live here, along with offering snippets of acceptance speeches and other color from inside the International Ballroom. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom is hosting.

The Eddies are considered a harbinger of the Best Editing prize at the Academy Awards; 10 of the past 13 Eddie winners for best edited dramatic film have gone on to score the Oscar, including Mad Max: Fury Road last year. Vying in the top category this time are the editors behind Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight. All but Manchester also are up for the editing Oscar; juggernaut La La Land, which has an Eddie nom for best edited comedy film, landed the other Oscar slot. All six also will vie for Best Picture at the Academy Awards next month.

Vying with La La Land for the feature comedy Eddie are Deadpool, The Jungle Book, The Lobster and Hail, Caesar! Among the top nominees on the TV side include Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones, Veep, Stranger Things, This Is Us.and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Follow our live blog here, and check out the live-updating winners list below:

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION)

Everything is Copy
Bob Eisenhart, ACE

Erik Pedersen January 27, 201710:05 pm

And our first winner of the night is … Bob
Eisenhart, for Everything is Copy. Best edited documentary (television)

matthewgrobar January 27, 201710:05 pm

“The first person I have to acknowledge is Nora Ephron for being such a fascinating person.” – Bob Eisenhart, accepting for Everything is Copy

Erik Pedersen January 27, 201710:04 pm

The editors were restless that day, my friends…

matthewgrobar January 27, 201710:03 pm

Bit not going over too well in the room.

matthewgrobar January 27, 201710:03 pm

This is Us star Chrissy Metz and editor Brandi Bradburn ACE presenting award for Best Edited Doc for TV or Film

Erik Pedersen January 27, 201710:02 pm

East Coast bias strikes again…

matthewgrobar January 27, 201710:02 pm

That would be Tommy Wakefield from the University of North Carolina.

matthewgrobar January 27, 201710:00 pm

 Denis Villeneuve intro’ing winners of ACE Student Editors competition, struggling with his notes

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:59 pm

Hey Rachel, can we move on to the awards, please?

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:59 pm

“It’s been a long show already, but our first presenter…” Rachel Bloom intros Denis Villeneuve . “It’s true. Foreigners are taking our jobs.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:55 pm

“I’m very happy to be here because legitimately editors are some of my favorite people. The hardest thing to find is a good editor, especially a good comedy editor but a good editor in general. I respect what you guys do so much.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:54 pm

[Crazy Ex] “We are the lowest rated show on network television, so as you can see they pulled out all the stops for this show”

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:54 pm

Who woulda thought the host would do political jokes? What is this — a Hollywood awards show?

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:52 pm

“There’s a couple things I learned about activism—there’s nothing sadder than when a chant dies. It would slowly die, just like our democracy itself right now. I’ll have you clap for that. Thank you for letting me preach to you, choir.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:51 pm

“One more topical thing and then I’ll shut the fuck up. Who went to the women’s march? [Huge applause]  That’s right. 750,000 of us did in Los Angeles. I went to the Womens march. It was only recently that I developed convictions.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:51 pm

“Tonight is about art, not marinating in our collective existential panic…because we can do that for the next four goddamn fucking years.”

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:50 pm

No surprise Rachel Bloom is going on 45 minutes after the show started — I mean, she had to commute from West Covina.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:50 pm

“I’d like to greet you ladies and gentleman and fellow corrupt members of the media…”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:50 pm

“It is an honor to be hosting this events. I love hosting events when the host comes on 45 minutes into the event. Because the pressure’s off. I’m a non-editor doing a stand-up set in the middle of a show honoring editors.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:49 pm

Here comes Rachel

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:49 pm

“Thank you all. I’ve had fifty years of following my bliss, which is editing movies, and thanks again.” — Diana Friedberg

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:44 pm

They really are going to give out awards tonight — we promise.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:42 pm

No sign of host Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend just yet

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:40 pm

Standing ovation for fellow Heritage Award recipients Lori Jane Coleman and Diana Friedberg

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:37 pm

 ” That’s a long walk for an old geezer…I want to thank the Board for its continued support of the internship program and its ongoing support of future film editors.” – William Gordean

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:35 pm

Rivkin is presenting The Heritage Awards : beginning with William Gordean, ACE

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:34 pm

“I am extremely proud that two of those in the internship program are nominees here tonight – Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders, for editing the feature film Moonlight. Which goes to show you what participating in the ACE internships can do for your career”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:31 pm

“In 1951, ACE had its first roundtable event, which was hosted by none other than Ronald Reagan. He was bound for bigger and better things, which shows you never know what hosting an ACE event can do for your career.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:30 pm

Stephen Rivkin, President of ACE, on stage

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:29 pm

Ok seriously, the show is starting

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:26 pm

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:25 pm

The first award of the night will be for Best Edited Documentary Feature, for which the nominees are the cutters behind 13th, Amanda Know, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years, O.J.: Made in America and Weiner.

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:19 pm

Tonight kicks off a busy weekend of guild awards, with the PGAs being handed out tomorrow and and SAG Awards on Sunday. Sundance also announces its award winners tomorrow.

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:18 pm

For those who missed it, I apparently deleted the following by accident, doy:

Tonight’s Career Achievement Awards will go to Janet Ashikaga, a four-time Emmy winner whose credits include 100-plus episodes of Seinfeld along with The West Wing, Frasier, Sports Night and Medium, and Martin Scorsese’s go-to editor Thelma Schoonmaker, who won Oscars for The Departed, The Aviator and Raging Rull and earned four other noms stretching back to Woodstock.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:18 pm

Now running through each category’s accomplished nominees

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:14 pm

Up on monitors each side of stage, a presentation of ACE Eddie winners of years past

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:12 pm

And the show begins

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:12 pm

They’re running a little late at the Beverly Hilton, but what do you expect for an awards show being held on a Friday night in La La Land?

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:09 pm

Trophies will be handed out in 10 film and TV categories tonight.

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:08 pm

Tonight’s Golden Eddie Awards recipient is J.J. Abrams, whose credits include — well, if you’re following a live blog on Deadline, you already know.

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:01 pm

Deadline’s Matt Grobar is at the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom and will be passing along color and news from the source.

Erik Pedersen January 27, 20179:00 pm

Welcome to Deadline’s live blog and live-updating winners list for the American Cinema Editors’ 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20179:00 pm

Packed room here at the Beverly Hilton. Among the guests I’ve seen tonight on the carpet are Arrival helmer Denis Villeneuve and Laika CEO Travis Knight, behind this year’s Oscar-nominated Kubo and the Two Strings