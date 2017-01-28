The American Cinema Editors is handing out its 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is live-blogging the action. We’ll also update the winners list live here, along with offering snippets of acceptance speeches and other color from inside the International Ballroom. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom is hosting.
The Eddies are considered a harbinger of the Best Editing prize at the Academy Awards; 10 of the past 13 Eddie winners for best edited dramatic film have gone on to score the Oscar, including Mad Max: Fury Road last year. Vying in the top category this time are the editors behind Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight. All but Manchester also are up for the editing Oscar; juggernaut La La Land, which has an Eddie nom for best edited comedy film, landed the other Oscar slot. All six also will vie for Best Picture at the Academy Awards next month.
Vying with La La Land for the feature comedy Eddie are Deadpool, The Jungle Book, The Lobster and Hail, Caesar! Among the top nominees on the TV side include Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones, Veep, Stranger Things, This Is Us.and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.
Follow our live blog here, and check out the live-updating winners list below:
“I’m very happy to be here because legitimately editors are some of my favorite people. The hardest thing to find is a good editor, especially a good comedy editor but a good editor in general. I respect what you guys do so much.”
“There’s a couple things I learned about activism—there’s nothing sadder than when a chant dies. It would slowly die, just like our democracy itself right now. I’ll have you clap for that. Thank you for letting me preach to you, choir.”
“One more topical thing and then I’ll shut the fuck up. Who went to the women’s march? [Huge applause] That’s right. 750,000 of us did in Los Angeles. I went to the Womens march. It was only recently that I developed convictions.”
“It is an honor to be hosting this events. I love hosting events when the host comes on 45 minutes into the event. Because the pressure’s off. I’m a non-editor doing a stand-up set in the middle of a show honoring editors.”
“I am extremely proud that two of those in the internship program are nominees here tonight – Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders, for editing the feature film Moonlight. Which goes to show you what participating in the ACE internships can do for your career”
“In 1951, ACE had its first roundtable event, which was hosted by none other than Ronald Reagan. He was bound for bigger and better things, which shows you never know what hosting an ACE event can do for your career.”
The first award of the night will be for Best Edited Documentary Feature, for which the nominees are the cutters behind 13th, Amanda Know, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years, O.J.: Made in America and Weiner.
For those who missed it, I apparently deleted the following by accident, doy:
Tonight’s Career Achievement Awards will go to Janet Ashikaga, a four-time Emmy winner whose credits include 100-plus episodes of Seinfeld along with The West Wing, Frasier, Sports Night and Medium, and Martin Scorsese’s go-to editor Thelma Schoonmaker, who won Oscars for The Departed, The Aviator and Raging Rull and earned four other noms stretching back to Woodstock.
Packed room here at the Beverly Hilton. Among the guests I’ve seen tonight on the carpet are Arrival helmer Denis Villeneuve and Laika CEO Travis Knight, behind this year’s Oscar-nominated Kubo and the Two Strings
No Comments