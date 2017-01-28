The American Cinema Editors is handing out its 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is live-blogging the action. We’ll also update the winners list live here, along with offering snippets of acceptance speeches and other color from inside the International Ballroom. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom is hosting.

Lionsgate

The Eddies are considered a harbinger of the Best Editing prize at the Academy Awards; 10 of the past 13 Eddie winners for best edited dramatic film have gone on to score the Oscar, including Mad Max: Fury Road last year. Vying in the top category this time are the editors behind Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight. All but Manchester also are up for the editing Oscar; juggernaut La La Land, which has an Eddie nom for best edited comedy film, landed the other Oscar slot. All six also will vie for Best Picture at the Academy Awards next month.

Vying with La La Land for the feature comedy Eddie are Deadpool, The Jungle Book, The Lobster and Hail, Caesar! Among the top nominees on the TV side include Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones, Veep, Stranger Things, This Is Us.and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Follow our live blog here, and check out the live-updating winners list below:

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION)

Everything is Copy

Bob Eisenhart, ACE