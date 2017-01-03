The American Cinema Editors have unveiled nominations for the 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards, which recognize outstanding editing in 10 categories of film, TV and documentaries. Winners will be revealed the group’s awards ceremony January 27 at the Beverly Hilton.
Final ballots will be mailed to 850-plus ACE members Friday and voting ends January 17. As already announced, J.J. Abrams will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year award at the ceremony, along with two life achievement award honorees yet to be announced.
Here’s the full list of noms released this morning:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)
Arrival
Joe Walker, ACE
Hacksaw Ridge
John Gilbert, ACE
Hell or High Water
Jake Roberts
Manchester by the Sea
Jennifer Lame
Moonlight
Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)
Deadpool
Julian Clarke, ACE
Hail, Caesar!
Roderick Jaynes
The Jungle Book
Mark Livolsi, ACE
La La Land
Tom Cross, ACE
The Lobster
Yorgos Mavropsaridis
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Christopher Murrie, ACE
Moana
Jeff Draheim, ACE
Zootopia
Fabienne Rawley & Jeremy Milton
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
13th
Spencer Averick
Amanda Knox
Matthew Hamachek
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
Paul Crowder
O.J.: Made in America
Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski
Weiner
Eli B. Despres
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION)
The Choice 2016
Steve Audette, ACE
Everything is Copy
Bob Eisenhart, ACE
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
Oliver Lief
BEST EDITED HALF-HOUR SERIES
Silicon Valley: “The Uptick”
Brian Merken, ACE
Veep: “Morning After”
Steven Rasch, ACE
Veep: “Mother”
Shawn Paper
BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES – COMMERCIAL
Better Call Saul: “Fifi”
Skip Macdonald, ACE
Better Call Saul: “Klick”
Skip Macdonald, ACE & Curtis Thurber
Better Call Saul: “Nailed”
Kelley Dixon, ACE & Chris McCaleb
Mr. Robot: “eps2.4m4ster-s1ave.aes”
Philip Harrison
This is Us: “Pilot”
David L. Bertman, ACE
BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES – NON-COMMERCIAL
The Crown: “Assassins”
Yan Miles, ACE
Game of Thrones: “Battle of the Bastards”
Tim Porter, ACE
Stranger Things: “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
Dean Zimmerman
Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub”
Kevin D. Ross
Westworld: “The Original”
Stephen Semel, ACE & Marc Jozefowicz
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)
All the Way
Carol Littleton, ACE
The Night Of: “The Beach”
Jay Cassidy, ACE
The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia”
Adam Penn, Stewart Schill, ACE & C. Chi-yoon Chung
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: “Manila”
Hunter Gross, ACE
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Senegal
Mustafa Bhagat
Deadliest Catch: “Fire at Sea: Part 2”
Josh Earl, ACE & Alexander Rubinow, ACE
No Comments