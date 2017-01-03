The American Cinema Editors have unveiled nominations for the 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards, which recognize outstanding editing in 10 categories of film, TV and documentaries. Winners will be revealed the group’s awards ceremony January 27 at the Beverly Hilton.

Final ballots will be mailed to 850-plus ACE members Friday and voting ends January 17. As already announced, J.J. Abrams will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year award at the ceremony, along with two life achievement award honorees yet to be announced.

Here’s the full list of noms released this morning:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Arrival

Joe Walker, ACE

Hacksaw Ridge

John Gilbert, ACE

Hell or High Water

Jake Roberts

Manchester by the Sea

Jennifer Lame

Moonlight

Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Deadpool

Julian Clarke, ACE

Hail, Caesar!

Roderick Jaynes

The Jungle Book

Mark Livolsi, ACE

La La Land

Tom Cross, ACE

The Lobster

Yorgos Mavropsaridis

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Christopher Murrie, ACE

Moana

Jeff Draheim, ACE

Zootopia

Fabienne Rawley & Jeremy Milton

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

13th

Spencer Averick

Amanda Knox

Matthew Hamachek

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

Paul Crowder

O.J.: Made in America

Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski

Weiner

Eli B. Despres

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION)

The Choice 2016

Steve Audette, ACE

Everything is Copy

Bob Eisenhart, ACE

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World

Oliver Lief

BEST EDITED HALF-HOUR SERIES

Silicon Valley: “The Uptick”

Brian Merken, ACE

Veep: “Morning After”

Steven Rasch, ACE

Veep: “Mother”

Shawn Paper

BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES – COMMERCIAL

Better Call Saul: “Fifi”

Skip Macdonald, ACE

Better Call Saul: “Klick”

Skip Macdonald, ACE & Curtis Thurber

Better Call Saul: “Nailed”

Kelley Dixon, ACE & Chris McCaleb

Mr. Robot: “eps2.4m4ster-s1ave.aes”

Philip Harrison

This is Us: “Pilot”

David L. Bertman, ACE

BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES – NON-COMMERCIAL

The Crown: “Assassins”

Yan Miles, ACE

Game of Thrones: “Battle of the Bastards”

Tim Porter, ACE

Stranger Things: “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

Dean Zimmerman

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub”

Kevin D. Ross

Westworld: “The Original”

Stephen Semel, ACE & Marc Jozefowicz

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)

All the Way

Carol Littleton, ACE

The Night Of: “The Beach”

Jay Cassidy, ACE

The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia”

Adam Penn, Stewart Schill, ACE & C. Chi-yoon Chung

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: “Manila”

Hunter Gross, ACE

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Senegal

Mustafa Bhagat

Deadliest Catch: “Fire at Sea: Part 2”

Josh Earl, ACE & Alexander Rubinow, ACE