Angel Bonnani (Shots Fired), Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow), Cara Theobold (Downton Abbey), Bruno Bichir (Narcos) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch) have joined stars Stana Katic and Patrick Heusinger in Absentia, a 10-episode straight-to-series crime thriller for Sony Pictures Television Networks’ AXN. Production has begun in Europe on the series, which is slated to premiere on select AXN channels later this year.

Written/executive produced by Matt Cirulnick, based on a pilot script originally written by Gaia Violo, Absentia centers on an FBI agent (Katic) who, while hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, disappears without a trace and is declared dead. Six years later, she is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband (Heusinger) has remarried and her son is being raised by another woman, she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.

Absentia is produced by Tel Aviv-based Masha Productions. Oded Ruskin, known for the hit Israeli series False Flag, will direct all 10 episodes. Ruskin also will produce with Masha TV’s Maria Feldman and Julie Glucksman. Sony Pictures Television will manage distribution rights in the U.S., as well as most markets in Europe and Asia.