Karol Martesko-Fenster and Evan Saxon have formalized their roles on the executive team at independent distributor Abramorama. Martesko-Fenster will be EVP & COO and based in New York, and Saxon is West Coast Head of Acquisitions & Business Development in Los Angeles. The pair will be involved in all aspects of the creation, acquisition, marketing and distribution of Abramorama projects.

Abramorama

During their stints at Abramoramoa, the two have spearheaded film release campaigns including the music documentary films Heart Like A Hand Grenade from Green Day and As I AM: The Life And Time$ of DJ AM along with the skateboarding documentary Made In Venice and socially conscious films including Planetary, This Changes Everything, Time To Choose, Trapped, Uncondemned and Newtown.

Martesko-Fenster will be primarily responsible for corporate organization and management and global strategic partnerships, and will participate in all acquisition and distribution activities. Saxon’s focus will be music content, event cinema, distribution and business development.

Indie film and TV distributor FilmRise has hired Melissa Wohl as Head of Sales. The sales, marketing and acquisitions veteran comes over from Content Media, where she was SVP Worldwide Distribution, and she will spearhead sales of FilmRise’s planned 2017 releases including the Kennedy/Marshall-produced documentary Finding Oscar and the James Franco thriller The Vault. She also will rep titles at festivals and markets beginning this month at Sundance. The company is moving to a new 15,000-square-foot facility at Industry City on the Brooklyn waterfront next month.