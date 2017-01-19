EXCLUSIVE: Abramorama, coming off the release of Ron Howard’s The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years documentary, has partnered with Sword Rowe Capital to establish a Filmed Content and P&A Fund. The fund, which we’re hearing will furnish more than $3 million over the next year-plus, will allow the indie distributor to target more music-driven films in addition to the other niche genres it specializes in.

The company plans to use the case to board projects at an earlier stage to aid in their creation as well as marketing and distribution. It will partner with content owners, music-focused digital entities, bands, management companies and record labels to mine existing footage while continuing to acquire other projects for distribution.

Universal Music

In addition to The Beatles docu, which has grossed $2.9 million since its September 15 bow, Abramorama has distributed Cameron Crowe’s Pearl Jam Twenty; Sacha Gervasi’s Anvil! The Story Of Anvil; Green Day’s Heart Like A Hand Grenade; and Greendale, from Neil Young’s Shakey Pictures, among others.

“This is the natural evolution for us as we continue to develop our mandate to release ‘tribal’ films, films with definable, addressable audiences,” Abramorama president and CEO Richard Abramowitz. “Sword Rowe’s relationships in the music world will be invaluable in providing early access to quality projects and extending our reach to other strategic distribution platforms.”

Added Sword Rowe managing director & CEO Daniel B. Rowe: “Over the past few years, we have been increasingly impressed by the extensive and nuanced expertise that Abramorama has demonstrated in the music-driven independent film genre. Richard and his team are the perfect strategic partner to help expand our content investment strategy.”

Last week, Abramorama finalized the promotions of Karol Martesko-Fenster as EVP & COO based in New York and Evan Saxon as West Coast Head of Acquisitions & Business Development in Los Angeles.