The scheduled January 19 return of TGIT – Grey’s Anatomy (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST), Scandal (Season six premiere 9:00-10:00 p.m. EST/PST) and How To Get Away With Murder (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST) — has been pushed to Thursday, January 26 because of an ABC News 20/20 pre-inauguration special.

America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington, will air from 10-11 PM EST/PST on Thursday, January 19, preceded by repeats of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal at 8 and 9 PM EST/PST, respectively.

The move was made in order to accommodate the ABC News special and to ensure that TGIT returned with three original episodes, the network says.