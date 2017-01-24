ABC has apologized for incorrect information that was inadvertently posted this morning on the Oscars website as nominations were announced.

The error was corrected almost immediately, but some readers noted that Tom Hanks was on the list of Best Actor nominees for Sully — in fact, he was not nominated. Amy Adams also was incorrectly listed as a Best Actress nominee for Arrival, along with Annette Bening for 20th Century Women.

“This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website,” ABC said in a statement. “The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologize to the Academy, press and fans for any confusion.”

