ABC has set its midseason premiere dates, slotting miniseries When We Rise, drama series Time After Time, comedy Imaginary Mary, event movie Dirty Dancing, as well as returning drama series The Catch and American Crime, and the spring returns of Once Upon a Time and Designated Survivor. New comedy Downward Dog will premiere in Summer 2017. As previously announced, new reality series The Toy Box premieres Friday, April 7, 8-9 p.m. and TGIT returns Thursday, January 26.

As expected, Thursday will remain TGIT for the rest of the season, with Shondaland’s The Catch again joining the lineup in March, following the end of How To Get Away with Murder, which produces shorter seasons. (Shondaland’s latest new drama, Still Star-Crossed, has not been scheduled yet)

John Ridley’s American Crime is on the move again with a third consecutive time slot for its third season. It will air on Sundays in the 10 PM hour — vacated when Quantico was moved to Mondays 10 PM — after starting on Thursday and moving to Wednesday in Season 2. On Sunday, American Crime will be joined by new Kevin Williamson time-travel drama Time After Time, which will succeed Secrets & Lies at 9 PM for a supernatural, “time”-themed 8-10 PM block with Once Upon a Time. New live-action/CGI comedy series Imaginary Mary, starring Jenna Elfman, has been assigned the Tuesday 9:30 PM slot as of April 4, succeeding sophomore The Real O’Neals, which only received a three-episode back order. As ABC usually does with its new Tuesday comedy series, Imaginary Mary will get a sneak on Wednesday, airing between The Goldbergs and Modern Family on March 29.

Event miniseries When We Rise, about the rise of the LBGT movement, will air on four consecutive nights from Feb. 27 to March 2. Meanwhile, ABC’s Dirty Dancing remake has been slotted for the final night of the season, May 24.

Below are ABC’s midseason premiere dates:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

8-9 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

9-10 p.m. “Scandal” (Season Six Premiere)

10-11 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 – THURSDAY, MARCH 2

9-11 p.m. “When We Rise”

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

8-9 p.m. “Once Upon a Time”

9-11 p.m. “Time After Time” (Two-Hour Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

10-11 p.m. “Designated Survivor”

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

10-11 p.m. “The Catch” (Season Two Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

9-10 p.m. “Time After Time” (Time-Period Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

10-11 p.m. “American Crime” (Season Three Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

8:30-9 p.m. “Imaginary Mary” (Sneak Peek)

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

9:30-10 p.m. “Imaginary Mary” (Time-Period Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

8-11 p.m. “Dirty Dancing”