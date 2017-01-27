ABC has given a pilot order to The Trustee, a comedic one-hour from the Smurfs writers Jay Scherick and David Ronn. The project hails from Warner Bros. TV and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions. Warner Bros. TV, where Brownstoen is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Written by Scherick and Ronn, The Trustee is described as a fun, female buddy cop comedy about a driven but stubborn detective who finds unlikely help from her precinct’s trustee, a larger than life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department. Though these two have completely opposing views on crime and punishment, a highly entertaining and successful partnership is born.

ABC has been looking for lighter hourlong projects this pilot season, “Tonally, looking at some shows that are less dark, less edgy, more hopeful, more joyful, we have been talking about Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty, Brothers & Sisters and wanting to see if we could bring some of that quality back to our air,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey told Deadline earlier this month.

Scherick and Ronn started off as TV writers, working on ABC’s Spin City. They then transitioned to comedy features, with the Smurfs franchise and the upcoming Baywatch reboot among their recent credits. This marks Brownstone’s first pilot order.