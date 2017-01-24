ABC is taking a second stab at developing a sitcom starring vehicle for comedian Gabriel Iglesias. The network has a new half-hour project in development, starring Iglesias, from Ryan Seacrest Productions and CBS Television Studios. This is not a spec sale; the pitch was bought by ABC late last year and the script will be is in consideration for this pilot cycle. Last year, Iglesias starred in the ABC multi-camera comedy pilot The Fluffy Shop.

Written by Taylor Hamra (Nashville), the untitled project focuses on a commitment-phobe bachelor who reconnects with his friend who has just broken up with the woman he has been with since pre-school. Iglesias stars and executive produces. Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass and Andrea Shay executive produce for Ryan Seacrest Prods, along with Joe Meloche, Jay Lavender (The Wedding Ringer), Anthony Edwards, and Cheryl Dolins.

Iglesias stars in and executive produces Fluffy’s Food Adventures (previously titled Fluffy Breaks Even) at Fuse.