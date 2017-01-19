Lasse Hallstrom, the director behind A Dog’s Purpose and Josh Gad who is one of the main actors of the film took to social media to protest the fact that a dog was forced into the water during a second unit shoot on the film. The newly released video from TMZ shows a terrified German shepherd being pushed into the water by his handler as it tries to scale back up a wall, and then another part of the video clip shows the dog disappearing under water while handlers scream to get to the animal.

Hallstrom, who said he did not witness it, called it “disturbing” while Gad said he was “shaken” and said he has contacted “the production team and studio to ask for an explanation of these disturbing images.” Earlier today, the film’s producer Gavin Polone spoke to Deadline. He was clearly outraged and said he was “horrified” by what he saw in the video.

The dog and the particular handler on the video were supplied by Birds & Animals Unlimited, which People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says it has been working hard to expose for some time. BAU was hired by Amblin, which oddly enough, is the only one who has not publicly said that they were disturbed by the video’s contents.

Here is Amblin’s statement followed by tweets from Hallstrom and Gad: “Amblin production team followed rigorous protocols to foster an ethical and safe environment for the animals. While we continue to review the circumstances shown in the edited footage, Amblin is confident that great care and concern was shown for the German Shepherd Hercules, as well as for all of the other dogs featured throughout the production of the film. There were several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure Hercules was comfortable with all of the stunts. On the day of the shoot, ‪Hercules did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot. Hercules is happy and healthy.”

I am very disturbed by the video released today from the set of my film A dog's purpose. — lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017

I did not witness these actions.

We were all committed to providing a loving and safe environment for all the animals in the film. — lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017

I have been promised that a thorough investigation into this situation is underway and that any wrongdoing will be reported and punished. — lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017

