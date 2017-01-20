Due to the swirling controversy over the now viral video of a German Shepard being forced into the water and later slipping under the water as a handler scrambles to save it on the set of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal has cancelled both the press junket and Monday’s scheduled premiere of the film. A Dog’s Purpose, based on the best-selling book of the same name, goes wide into theaters on Jan. 27th. The move to keep the press at bay comes as those involved with the film have spoken up in both protest and disgust at what happened during a second unit shoot in Winnipeg that occurred last fall.

Those who have said they were disturbed or outraged included producer Gavin Polone, Josh Gad (who provides the voice of the dog), trailer voice talent Anthony Mendez and the film’s own director Lasse Hallstrom. Whomever took the video only made it public this week. The handlers for the dog on the video (who we’re told also supplied the dog) was Birds & Animals Unlimited, an Acton, CA-based company that has been under heavy scrutiny for a long time from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. PETA also asked that the film be boycotted because of how the dog was handled during the shoot.

Here is the statement from the film’s producer Amblin Entertainment and its distributor Universal Pictures: