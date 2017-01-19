After receiving numerous complaints about the way a German shepherd was treated during a second-unit shoot on the Winnipeg-area set of Universal Pictures’ upcoming family film A Dog’s Purpose, the Chief Veterinary Office of Canada has assigned an animal protection officer to look into the matter.

Universal

According to Kyle Jahns, spokesperson for the Winnipeg Humane Society in Manitoba, the CVO will be looking into whether there was animal abuse during the filming. Their office also has received some complaints about mistreatment following a video that emerged Wednesday on TMZ that shows a dog being manhandled and forced into the water and then later a clip of the dog disappearing under the water as animal handlers yell and move to find him.

The complaints came into both the Humane Society and to the CVO, Jahns said.

When questioned, a spokesperson for Manitoba’s CVO office, sent Deadline the following statement: