A&E Network has locked down its hit docuseries 60 Days In for another two seasons. Season 3, 60 Days In: Atlanta will premiere Thursday, March 2 at 9 PM on A&E.

The series, which places innocent participants undercover behind bars to expose what really happens during incarceration, was cable’s No.1 unscripted crime series in 2016 among adults 25-54, 18-49 and total viewers in Live+7, according to Nielsen and A&E.

The new installments take place at what’s described as one most dangerous facilities in the country, Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, run led by Colonel Mark C. Adger. Two groups of participants were filmed in back-to-back phases, to be aired air over two seasons.

The new participants include a special education teacher who works with at-risk youth, a man who believes that the system has failed African Americans and wants to help fight discrimination, a former corrections officer who wants to see what it’s like when the roles are reversed, a woman who met her husband while he was incarcerated and hopes to understand his institutionalized behavior, and a Marine with law enforcement aspirations.

Unlike previous seasons, male and female participants will be separated in two different facilities; men in the main campus where they share a cell with one other inmate, while females will be in cell-bunk form with seven other inmates. The participants are on lockdown with their cell mates for over 15 hours a day and face immense pressure to fit in or risk being the target of threats, violence or their having covers blown.

60 Days In: Atlanta is produced by Lucky 8 TV for A&E Network. Executive producers for Lucky 8 TV are Gregory Henry, Kimberly Woodard, Jeff Grogan, Isaac Holub and Kelly McClurkin. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Brad Holcman.