NBC has greenlighted the pilot 5 Gold Rings, a game show based on a U.K. format from Possessed, part of ITV Studios, and Talpa. The series will be produced by ITV Entertainment.

Played on an interactive LED floor, 5 Gold Rings takes its title from the rings given each player as they answer questions over five levels. Viewers can connect to the game via smartphone, playing along on a mini-version of the LED floor.

“5 Gold Rings taps in to so many of the reasons game shows continue to appeal to US audiences,” said David Eilenberg, President, ITV Entertainment (pictured). “With mind-bending questions, big shiny floor visuals and a ticking clock, this show offers a fantastic dose of fun, excitement and adrenaline for game show fans across the board.”

Maarten Meijs, Managing Director of Talpa Global, noted the game’s global potential. “The unique gameplay combined with impressive and unique visual questions is sure to appeal to the US audience and we’re looking forward to working with ITV Entertainment and NBC to turn 5 Gold Rings into the new hit game show.”

The game “requires pinpoint accuracy as well as critical thinking,” said Glenn Hugill, Managing Director of Possessed, “creating an amazing arena-like atmosphere that’s part big money game-show and part sports. Best of all we have discovered that, across the world, everyone loves the out-and-out fun of the play along.”

5 Gold Rings recently launched in the Netherlands on SBS6 and will air in the U.K. on ITV early this year. Co-created by Possessed and Talpa, it is the first format jointly developed by the two companies.

ITV Entertainment is headed by President David Eilenberg.