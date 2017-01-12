EXCLUSIVE: London-based production and management company, 42, has hired Jamie Wolpert as SVP, Film. The exec joins from Elton John and David Furnish’s Rocket Pictures where he was VP Creative Affairs. Wolpert has been appointed by 42 partners Rory Aitken, Ben Pugh, Josh Varney and Kate Buckley and will be responsible for developing the company’s film slate alongside the existing team, as it grows its film and television business.

Founded in 2013, 42’s current lineup of feature projects includes Sand Castle, starring Nicholas Hoult and Henry Cavill, which Netflix will soon release, and Collide, also with Hoult alongside Felicity Jones, Ben Kingsley and Anthony Hopkins, and directed by Eran Creevy, which is due to go out in the U.S. via. Open Road on February 24. In post, the company currently has In Darkness starring Natalie Dormer and Ed Skrein, as well as The Titan with Sam Worthington and Taylor Schilling. On the TV side, it’s producing epic BBC/Netflix collaboration Watership Down starring James McAvoy and John Boyega, with Noam Murro directing.

Wolpert, who produced Oscar-nominated animated short Badgered in 2005, comes to 42 after acting as editorial lead across development, production and post-production for multiple feature, TV and theater productions at Rocket, including Sherlock Gnomes which is currently in production.

He began his career as assistant to Harry Potter franchise and Fantastc Beasts helmer, David Yates, and has also worked for the BFI Film Fund where he developed scripts for such award-winning films as Pride, The Selfish Giant, High Rise and 45 Years. Further credits include Hit + Miss for Sky Atlantic; and working as development executive for Shameless creator Paul Abbott.

Combining production with management, 42’s actor roster includes Michael Caine, Nicholas Hoult, Rhys Ifans, Rupert Friend, Jonny Lee Miller, Sofia Boutella, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Parker Sawyers. Writers and directors represented include Claire Denis, William Monahan, Darius Marder, Eran Creevy and Tom Harper.