Veteran character actor and This Is Us standout Gerald McRaney has joined Fox’s 24 franchise reboot 24: Legacy as a series regular. The new series, starring Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins, chronicles a race against the clock to stop a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

McRaney will play Henry Donovan, the father of Presidential Candidate John Donovan (played by Jimmy Smits). A powerful oil man and passionately devoted father, Henry is dedicated to putting his son in the White House, no matter what the obstacles. This is a familiar territory for McRaney, who recurs on Netflix’s House of Cards as Raymond Tusk, a billionaire businessman who yields strong influence in Washington.

McRaney also has been recurring on NBC’s breakout new drama series This Is Us as Dr. K. He will be back when the show comes back from hiatus later this month. McRaney is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency and Course Management.