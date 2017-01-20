Annapurna/A24 opened their Golden Globe nominee 20th Century Women starring Annette Bening in four locations over the long holiday box office weekend, grossing an estimated $213,000, while Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street’s new Jim Jarmusch pic Paterson starring Adam Driver debuted and grossed $88,167 over the four-day frame. Meanwhile, awards contenders La La Land ($37.05 million) and Manchester By The Sea ($29.7M) became the first- and second-highest-grossing specialty releases of 2016.

New York Film Festival debut 20th Century Women starring Bening, Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig and set in 1970s Santa Barbara opened Wednesday in four theaters. At an estimated $213,681 over six days, the five-day average comes in at just more than $45K with “exit responses that are through the roof,” the distributor said. The film, which notched the best opening for a Mike Mills pic, will expand into top markets over the next couple of weeks leading toward a nationwide expansion January 20.

Mary Cybulski

Paterson also opened Wednesday and, and its cume is now at $100,825 with a Tuesday estimate of $119,657. Bleecker Street, which opened the title with Amazon, said it is looking forward to next week when it will head to two cities that have traditionally been draws for Jarmusch films: San Francisco and DC. The film then will head to an additional 14 markets January 12.

“This is a satisfying opening especially in this market,” said Bleecker Street’s president of theatrical distribution Jack Foley. “The way things are going in the marketplace — all of the end-of-the-year awards films have been pretty much seen by everyone. This puts us in a good position with our core audience.”

La La Land, Lionsgate’s musical drama starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, grossed $12.33M (4-day) in 750 theaters in its fourth weekend of release, averaging $16,440. Its cume of $37M-plus passes CBS Films/Lionsgate’s Hell Or High Water to become the highest-grossing specialty film of 2016. Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions’ Manchester By The Sea also surpassed Hell Or High Water during the frame; now in wide release in more than 1,200 theaters, it grossed $5.46M (4-day), averaging $4,532 in its seventh frame.

20th Century Fox

Among other holdovers during the long frame, 20th Century Fox’s limited Christmas opener Hidden Figures remained in 25 theaters in its second week, grossing a specialty-leading $1.145M in four days, averaging $27,500. Last weekend, the film debuted grossing $180K, averaging $45K — a decline of 39%.

Paramount kept Martin Scorsese’s Silence starring Driver, Andrew Garfield and Liam Neeson with four runs over New Year’s weekend. The film grossed $110K over four days, averaging $27,500. Last weekend, it grossed $180K in its debut, averaging $45K, a decline of 39%. Focus Features also held its fantasy A Monster Calls, in four locations, grossing $28,325 in four days, averaging $7,081. Last weekend it grossed $42K, averaging $10,542.

CBS Films/Lionsgate’s Patriots Day again played seven runs in its second frame, grossing $200K (4-day), averaging $28,571. In its debut, the title had a five-day gross of $256,718 in seven theaters, averaging $36K. It has now cumed $681K.

Sony Pictures Classics added a run for Pedro Almodóvar’s latest, Julieta, which grossed $73,173 in its second week, while holding Germany’s Oscar-shortlisted comedy Toni Erdmann in a trio of runs to take in $50,131 over the four days for a total cume of $106K since its Christmas Day bow.

Fox Searchlight’s early December rollout Jackie grossed $2M in 359 theaters, averaging $5,571, lifting the cume of the Natalie Portman-starrer to $7.47M in five weeks. The Weinstein Company’s Lion, meanwhile, grossed $2.94M in 525 locations, averaging $5,610. Its six-week cume is $6.8M.

Focus Features’ Nocturnal Animals starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal crossed eight figures over the weekend. Directed by Tom Ford, it notched $257,465 in 158 locations, averaging $1,630, for a seven-week cume of $10.3M.

NEW RELEASES

20th Century Women (A24) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $180,081 (5-day); $213,681 (6-day), Average $45,020 (5-day); $53,420 (6-day), Cume $213,681 (Wed. Open)

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $69,334 (3-day); $88,167 (4-day), Average $17,334 (3-day); $22,042 (4-day), Cume $100,825 (5-day); $119,657 (Tues estimate)

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox) Week 2 [25 Theaters] Weekend $858,230 (3-day); $1.145M (4-day), Average $34,329 (3-day); $45,800 (4-day), Cume $2,611,395

A Monster Calls (Focus Features) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $28,325 (4-day), Average $7,081 (4-day), Cume $79,876

Julieta (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [7 Theaters] Weekend $73,173 (4-day), Average $10,453 (4-day), Cume $223,964 (4-day)

Live By Night (Warner Bros.) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $50K, Average $12,500, Cume $125K

Silence (Paramount Pictures) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $83K (3-day); $110K (4-day), Average $27,500 (4-day), Cume $337K

Patriots Day (CBS Films/Lionsgate) Week 2 [7 Theaters] Weekend $200K (4-day), Average $28,571, Cume $681K (4-ay)

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [3 Theaters] Weekend $50,131 (4-day), Average $16,710 (4-day), Cume $106,293 (4-day)

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 3 [5 Theaters] Weekend $43,167 (4-day), Average $8,633 (4-day), Cume $150,664

The Wasted Times (China Lion) Week 3 [12 Theaters] Weekend $57,500 (4-day), Average $4,792, Cume $348,880 (4-day)

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 4 [750 Theaters] Weekend $12.33M (4-day), Average $16,440, Cume $37,045,199 (4-day)

Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Week 5 [359 Theaters] Weekend $1.55M (3-day); $2M (4-day), Average $$4,318 (3-day); $5,571 (4-day), Cume $7,476,006

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 6 [525 Theaters], Weekend $2,945,000 (4-day), Average $5,610, Cume $6,777,503

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 7 [1,206 Theaters] Weekend $5,466,645 (4-day), Average $4,532, Cume $29,691,296

Nocturnal Animals (Focus Features) Week 7 [158 Theaters] Weekend $257,465 (4-day), Average $1,630 (4-day), Cume $10,251,003 (4-day)

Elle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [35 Theaters] Weekend $80,629 (4-day), Average $2,304, Cume $932,407

The Eagle Huntress (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [113 Theaters] Weekend $188,749 (4-day), Average $1,670, Cume $2,278,362 (4-day)

Loving (Focus Features) Week 10 [81 Theaters] Weekend $94,500 (4-day), Average $1,167 (4-day), Cume $7,503,891 (4-day)

Moonlight (A24) Week 11 [137 Theaters] Weekend $406,774 (4-day), Average $2,969, Cume $12,705,099