Dean Hallett, who has served as EVP and CFO of 20th Century Fox Film since 2001, has a new expanded role at the company. He has been promoted to Senior EVP Operations and Strategy, where he will add technology, human resources and labor relations to his purview along with overseeing other cross-divisional projects. He will continue overseeing Fox Film’s strategic planning, business development and digital supply chain.

Mike Nelson, previously the group’s EVP and Controller, will now serve as CFO, reporting to Hallett.

“For more than 15 years, Dean has played a key leadership role not only in our finance initiatives, but also in building from the ground up our digital infrastructure, which has enabled our studio to work faster, more efficiently and more collaboratively,” said group chairman and CEO Stacey Snider. “We’re fortunate to have him in this new expanded role and look forward to the positive impact we know he’ll have across even more of our business lines as a result.”

Hallett joined Fox from Disney, where he rose to EVP and CFO for The Walt Disney Studios from 1999-2001.