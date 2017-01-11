The screenwriters and authors behind Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Lion and Moonlight have been nominated forthe 29th annual USC Libraries Scripter Award. The honor is bestowed upon the authors of printed works alongside the screenwriters who adapt their stories.

For a second year in a row, the group has included TV noms, recognizing awards-season regulars including Game Of Thrones and The People Vs OJ Simpson.

A total of 80 films and 45 TV adaptations were considered this year. Winners will be announceed February 11 at USC.

Here are the noms:

FILM

Arrival (Paramount)

Screenwriter Eric Heisserer, adapted from the novella “Story Of Your Life” by Ted Chiang (Vintage)

Fences (Paramount)

August Wilson for the play (Plume) and screenplay

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

Screenwriters Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, based on the nonfiction book by Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollins)

Lion (The Weinstein Company)

Luke Davies for the screenplay adapted from the nonfiction book “A Long Way Home” by Saroo Brierley (Penguin)

Moonlight (A24)

Barry Jenkins, adapted from “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue,” by Tarell Alvin McCraneyz

TELEVISION

Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Screenwriters David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, for the episode “The Winds of Winter,” adapted from the fantasy series “A Song of Ice and Fire” by George R. R. Martin (Bantam)

The Man In The High Castle (Amazon)

Frank Spotnitz, Erik Oleson, and Joe Kawasaki for the episode “Fallout,” based on the novel by Philip K. Dick (Putnam)

The Night Manager (AMC)

David Farr for the miniseries based on the espionage novel by John le Carré (Knopf)

Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)

Tara Herrmann and Jenji Kohan for the episode “Toast Can’t Never Be Bread Again,” adapted from the memoir by Piper Kerman, Orange Is The New Black: My Year In A Women’s Prison (Random House)

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski for the episode “Manna From Heaven,” based on the nonfiction book The Run Of His Life: The People V. O.J. Simpson, by Jeffrey Toobin (Random House)