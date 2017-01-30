Tonight, the actors take center stage. Welcome to Deadline’s live blog of the 2017 SAG Awards, which are being handed out tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 23rd annual SAG Awards are being handed out at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium tonight, and you can follow the livestream of the ceremony here. Manchester by the Sea comes in with a leading four nominations including lead actor Casey Affleck and the marquee Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Also up for the ensemble award are Captain Fantastic, Fences, Hidden Figures and Moonlight.

Paramount Pictures

Speaking of Fences and Moonlight, they arrive at the SAGs with three noms apiece, tied for second-most. Paramount leads all studios with a half-dozen nominations. Awards will be presented in 13 acting categories spanning film and television. The union says the awards “focus on both individual performances as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama series and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture. These honors are fundamental to the spirit of the Screen Actors Guild Awards because they recognize what all actors know – that acting is a collaborative art.”

Many expect politics to be a key topic onstage and in the crowd tonight, as Hollywood absorbs news of President Trump’s Muslin travel ban. Follow Deadline’s live blog for the latest updates, along with winners, speeches and all the attendant awards hoopla.

Follow our live blog here.