Tonight, the actors take center stage. Welcome to Deadline’s live blog of the 2017 SAG Awards, which are being handed out tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
The 23rd annual SAG Awards are being handed out at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium tonight, and you can follow the livestream of the ceremony here. Manchester by the Sea comes in with a leading four nominations including lead actor Casey Affleck and the marquee Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Also up for the ensemble award are Captain Fantastic, Fences, Hidden Figures and Moonlight.
Speaking of Fences and Moonlight, they arrive at the SAGs with three noms apiece, tied for second-most. Paramount leads all studios with a half-dozen nominations. Awards will be presented in 13 acting categories spanning film and television. The union says the awards “focus on both individual performances as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama series and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture. These honors are fundamental to the spirit of the Screen Actors Guild Awards because they recognize what all actors know – that acting is a collaborative art.”
Many expect politics to be a key topic onstage and in the crowd tonight, as Hollywood absorbs news of President Trump’s Muslin travel ban. Follow Deadline’s live blog for the latest updates, along with winners, speeches and all the attendant awards hoopla.
The win for All the Way means HBO is the first network or studio to pick up multiple trophies tonight.
Next up is honoring Lily Tomlin with the SAG’s Life Achievement Award.
Cranston’s fifth career SAG win is a bit of an upset, with People v. O.J. having the awards momentum this season.
Or … to put it another way, drink upstream from the herd.
Cranston: “I’m often asked, how would Lyndon Johnson think about Donald Trump and I honestly feel that 36 would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success. He would also whisper in his ear, something he said often as a word of encouragement, ‘Just don’t piss in the soup that all of us got to eat.'”
Winner:
Outstanding Performance by
a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
BRYAN CRANSTON / President Lyndon B. Johnson – “ALL THE WAY” (HBO)
Will People v. O.J. be the first double winner tonight? It has two chances.
“It’s the true representation of what the world is, and the stories we’ve been working on have connected not only in America but throughout the world.” Dascha Polanco, OITNB
We’re onto the *THIRD* OITNB group backstage. They’re going to have quite a party this evening.
Sara Paulson was the only recipient so far that didn’t have a political bent to her — oh, never mind. She just asked for money to be donated to the ACLU which sued to get the emergency stay on the travel ban.
Sarah Paulson also won the Emmy and Golden Globe for her role as O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, who is in the audience.
“Any money you have to spare, please donate to the ACLU. It’s a vital organization that relies entirely on our support.” — Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
OITNB cast on diversity backstage: “I think we reflect reality and that we live on Carl Sagan’s big blue dot, and love will conquer all this. If they’re gonna lock up Muslims, they’re going to lock up all of us.”
“Art is going to be very important the next four years.”
Winner:
Outstanding Performance by
a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
SARAH PAULSON / Marcia
Clark – “THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN
OITNB cast backstage joke about the positioning of their seats as indicative of their win. “We’ve never had Taylor Schilling with us before,” they note.
“We got through it together, just like we went through it together the entire journey.”
“I knew what was going to happen to my character over a year before it was going to be released. The real stories, I knew about 6 to 9 months before the rest of my cast knew.” — Samira Wiley, backstage for Orange is the New Black
TV Movie/Limited Series awards are up next.
Moonlight was only Barry Jenkins’ second film after his 2008 Medicine for Melancholy.
The TV side so far is teeming with familiar faces: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, William H. Macy and Orange Is the New Black all are repeat SAG Award winners.
Very heartfelt speech by Mahershala Ali — nicely done.
“My mother is an ordained minister, I’m a minister. She didn’t do backflips when I called her to tell her I converted 16 years ago. I see her, she’s able to see me, that stuff is minutiae. It’s not that important. I want to thank Tarell McCraney for his courage. I want to thank Barry Jenkins, for your insight and just the collaboration, the opportunity.”
“I think what I’ve learned from working on Moonlight is we see what happens when you persecute people. They fold into themselves.” — Mahershala
Ali, Moonlight, accepting his first SAG Award
Mahershala Ali first met filmmaker Barry Jenkins over Skype. The film is based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue and is divided into three chapters in the life of a character named Chiron so three different actors play the lead role separated by 10 years each.
Winner:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
MAHERSHALA ALI / Juan –
“MOONLIGHT” (A24)
Questions backstage focussing on where winners keep their trophies. The truly hard-hitting stuff. Nothing hugely political thus far, though we’ve only had Macy back so far.
“That’s right, young people. Stick it to the man,” Kathryn Hahn echoes, presenting clip for Captain Fantastic
Fences had both Washington and Davis reprising their Tony Award-winning Broadway roles.
“Power to the people,” says Viggo Mortensen
“What August did so beautifully is honor the average man and that man happened to be of color.” — Viola Davis
“We deserve to be in the canon and in the center of any narrative written out there. August elevated my father, my uncles, and he encapsulated them in history.” Viola Davis focussing on thank yous and the film in her speech.
Winner:
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
VIOLA DAVIS / Rose Maxson –
“FENCES” (Paramount Pictures)
Macy: “The Nazi, the racist, the Ku Klux Klan guy. I’d like to give a shot at those roles.”
William H. Macy says he wants to play a “bad guy. But more than that, the truly evil guy.” But violence upsets him he says.
Three TV winners, zero awards for broadcast or basic cable. Gasp.
Coming up the Supporting Actress in features — Viola Davis won the Golden Globe in this category for reprising her stage role on the big screen for Fences.
William H. Macy backstage: “I’ve done things i thought I never would do. I’m Lutheran for god’s sake, so I read the scripts with the same horror the audience has in watching it. I think it’s making me bolder. I feel freer to say what I really think.”
So every award recipient wants to talk politics tonight … will there be anyone who won’t?
“Mostly, we’d like to say that we stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing a diverse group of families who have made a life here. And we know that it’s going to be up to us and all of you to tell stories that show that what unites us is stronger than the forces that try to divide us. We love you.” — Taylor Schilling, Orange is the New Black
Winner:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)
UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren
ALAN AISENBERG / Baxter “Gerber” Bayley
DANIELLE BROOKS / Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson
BLAIR BROWN / Judy King
JACKIE CRUZ / Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales
LEA DeLARIA / Big Boo
BETH DOVER / Linda Ferguson
KIMIKO GLENN / Brook Soso
ANNIE GOLDEN / Norma Romano
LAURA GOMEZ / Blanca Flores
DIANE GUERRERO / Maritza Ramos
MICHAEL J. HARNEY / Sam Healy
BRAD WILLIAM HENKE / Desi Piscatella
VICKY JEUDY / Janae Watson
JULIE LAKE / Angie Rice
SELENIS LEYVA / Gloria Mendoza
NATASHA LYONNE / Nicky Nichols
TARYN MANNING / Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett
JAMES McMENAMIN / Charlie “Donuts” Coates
ADRIENNE C. MOORE / Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes
KATE MULGREW / Galina “Red” Reznikov
EMMA MYLES / Leanne Taylor
MATT PETERS / Joel Luschek
LORI PETTY / Lolly Whitehill
JESSICA PIMENTEL / Maria Ruiz
DASCHA POLANCO / Dayanara “Daya” Diaz
LAURA PREPON / Alex Vause
JOLENE PURDY / Stephanie Hapakuka
ELIZABETH RODRIGUEZ / Aleida Diaz
NICK SANDOW / Joe Caputo
ABIGAIL SAVAGE / Gina Murphy
TAYLOR SCHILLING / Piper Chapman
CONSTANCE SHULMAN / Erica “Yoga” Jones
DALE SOULES / Frieda Berlin
YAEL STONE / Lorna Morello
LIN TUCCI / Anita DeMarco
SAMIRA WILEY / Poussey Washington
The young cast of Stranger Things take to the stage to present Ensemble, Comedy.
Hidden Figures headed over $100M this weekend at the box office.
Sorry, ensemble for, err, Hidden Figures. Obviously.
The cast of Hidden Figures are on stage to present Ensemble in a Comedy Series
William H Macy: “I’d like to go against the stream this evening and thank President Trump… For making Frank Gallagher seem completely normal.”
Winner:
Outstanding Performance by
a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / President Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)
“This immigrant ban is a blemish and it’s un-American.” – JLD
“I want you all to know that I’m the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi occupied France, and I’m an American patriot, and I love this country. And because I love this country, I am [disturbed] by its blemishes.”
“Thank you. Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight’s SAG Awards, I look out at the million or million and a half people in the room, and say, this award is legitimate, and I won. Landslide.” — Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
“The complete focus is on actors, people who usually dislike attention.”
The Shrine Auditorium is no stranger to Hollywood Awards shows. The Academy Awards were held at the Shrine in 1947 and 1948 and then again eight times between 1988 and 2001 before the Oscars moved to their current home at the Dolby Theatre (née Kodak Theatre).
“Good evening everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of who we are, and we love you, and we welcome you,” Ashton Kutcher says, kicking off the soiree.
Here are some of the presenters at tonight’s ceremony: Casey
Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Common, Viola Davis, Michelle Dockery, Kathryn Hahn,
Naomie Harris, Salma Hayek, Taraji P. Henson, Jonah Hill, Kate Hudson, Rashida
Jones, Nicole Kidman, John Krasinski, Ashton Kutcher, Brie Larson, John Legend,
Viggo Mortensen, Gina Rodriguez, Octavia Spencer and Denzel Washington.
Kerry Washington, Jeff Bridges, Sterling K. Brown, Ellie Kemper, Ashton Kutcher all making “I am an actor” declarations before a round of applause. Draw your own conclusions.
“I am a citizen of the world. I’m a professional liar. I play pretend for fun. I’m afforded the opportunity to show the ugliest, most fearful parts of myself because privately, someone loves me for those flaws. I’m Ashton Kutcher, and I’m an actor.”
Comedic intro as per the past few years
“I guess you could say I’m a product of luck and of nepotism. I’m Jeff Bridges, I’m an actor.”
Sarah Hyland, who has won four SAG Awards as part of the ensemble cast of ABC’s Modern Family, said on social media today that she won’t be attending tonight ceremony “for some health reasons.” She and the cast have been SAG-nommed for each of the sitcom’s eight seasons.
The people producing tonight’s In Memorial have been
busy scrambling this week, as Hollywood lost double Oscar nominee John
Hurt, Perry Mason co-star Barbara Hale, Mannix star Mike
Connors and of course Mary Tyler Moore over the course of four days
this week.
“I was lying about the 38 seconds [for my intro]. It was an alternate fact.” — Jeffrey Tambor
Welcome to this year’s SAG Awards, Jeffrey Tambor is on stage for a little pre-show housekeeping intro. We’re moments away from show time.
