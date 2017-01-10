The Producers Guild of America unveiled the 10 movies up for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures this morning for the 28th annual PGA Awards. The guild also unveiled noms for best producer in the animated category. Winners will be revealed January 28 at the Beverly Hilton.
The 10 films in the PGA’s equivalent of the Best Picture race is led by Lionsgate’s La La Land, which swept the Golden Globes on Sunday to become the prohibitive Oscar front-runner. It is joined on the PGA list by a diverse roster of noms from every genre: Lionsgate’s Hacksaw Ridge, Paramount’s Fences and Arrival, Fox’s Deadpool and , CBS Films’ Hell Or High Water, The Weinstein Company’s Lion, Roadside/Amazon’s Manchester By The Sea and A24’s Moonlight. All have been in the mix this awards season.
Last year, the PGA picked The Big Short as its Zanuck winner; it went on to get an Oscar nom. That pic’s producers — Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner — return this year with Moonlight. Unlike last year though, their Big Short colleague Brad Pitt is not counted as a producer this year (he’s an executive producer) and therefore is not eligible.
In the animated field today, Disney had three pics on the list: Finding Dory, Moana and Golden Globe winner Zootopia. They are joined by Focus’ Kubo And The Two Strings and Universal’s The Secret Life Of Pets.
The PGA announced its TV nominations last week, and its documentary noms were unveiled in November, with an updated list out today including all eligible producers.
Here’s the film noms list:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Arrival
Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde
Deadpool
Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner
Fences
Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black
Hacksaw Ridge
Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut
Hell or High Water
Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn
Hidden Figures
Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi
La La Land
Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
Lion
Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
Manchester By the Sea
Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh
Moonlight
Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner
Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Finding Dory
Producer: Lindsey Collins
Kubo and the Two Strings
Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
Moana
Producer: Osnat Shurer
The Secret Life of Pets
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy
Zootopia
Producer: Clark Spencer
Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures
(The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category. The list below has been updated to include eligible producers)
Dancer
Producer: Gabrielle Tana
The Eagle Huntress
Producers: Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell
Life, Animated
Producers: Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams
O.J.: Made in America
Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow
Tower
Producers: Keith Maitland, Susan Thomson, Megan Gilbride
It’s a very good selection but I do think Zootopia would have been up there if animated films weren’t exiled to their little ghetto.