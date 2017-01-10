The Producers Guild of America unveiled the 10 movies up for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures this morning for the 28th annual PGA Awards. The guild also unveiled noms for best producer in the animated category. Winners will be revealed January 28 at the Beverly Hilton.

The 10 films in the PGA’s equivalent of the Best Picture race is led by Lionsgate’s La La Land, which swept the Golden Globes on Sunday to become the prohibitive Oscar front-runner. It is joined on the PGA list by a diverse roster of noms from every genre: Lionsgate’s Hacksaw Ridge, Paramount’s Fences and Arrival, Fox’s Deadpool and Hidden Figures, CBS Films’ Hell Or High Water, The Weinstein Company’s Lion, Roadside/Amazon’s Manchester By The Sea and A24’s Moonlight. All have been in the mix this awards season.

Last year, the PGA picked The Big Short as its Zanuck winner; it went on to get an Oscar nom. That pic’s producers — Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner — return this year with Moonlight. Unlike last year though, their Big Short colleague Brad Pitt is not counted as a producer this year (he’s an executive producer) and therefore is not eligible.

In the animated field today, Disney had three pics on the list: Finding Dory, Moana and Golden Globe winner Zootopia. They are joined by Focus’ Kubo And The Two Strings and Universal’s The Secret Life Of Pets.

The PGA announced its TV nominations last week, and its documentary noms were unveiled in November, with an updated list out today including all eligible producers.

Here’s the film noms list:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Arrival

Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde

Deadpool

Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner

Fences

Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black

Hacksaw Ridge

Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut

Hell or High Water

Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn

Hidden Figures

Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi

La La Land

Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

Lion

Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder

Manchester By the Sea

Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh

Moonlight

Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Finding Dory

Producer: Lindsey Collins

Kubo and the Two Strings

Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

Moana

Producer: Osnat Shurer

The Secret Life of Pets

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Zootopia

Producer: Clark Spencer

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures

(The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category. The list below has been updated to include eligible producers)

Dancer

Producer: Gabrielle Tana

The Eagle Huntress

Producers: Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell

Life, Animated

Producers: Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams

O.J.: Made in America

Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow

Tower

Producers: Keith Maitland, Susan Thomson, Megan Gilbride