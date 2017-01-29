The 28th Annual PGA Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles and Deadline is there to cover all the action live.

All eyes will be on Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, the PGA’s equivalent of the Best Picture Oscar. There’s often a correlation between the Oscars best picture winner and the PGA film winner, but there also have been wild discrepencies. The Big Short took the PGA’s top film prize last year, but the Best Picture Oscar went to Birdman. So stay tuned on that.

Among TV nominees, on the drama side, there’s returning champ Game of Thrones, along with buzzy newcomers Stranger Things and Westworld, along with Better Call Saul and veteran House of Cards.

In addition to the top film and TV winners, the PGA will bestow its highest honorary award, the 2017 Milestone Award to Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Pictures Group Chairman Tom Rothman, its annual Norman Lear Award For Television to James L. Brooks, and its 2017 David O. Selznick Achievement Award to Irwin Winkler. Focus Features’ Loving will receive the guild’s Stanley Kramer Award as a production that “illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues,” and Annapurna producer Megan Ellison will receive the Visionary Award.

Follow along here as it all unfolds: