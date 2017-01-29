The 28th Annual PGA Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles and Deadline is there to cover all the action live.
All eyes will be on Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, the PGA’s equivalent of the Best Picture Oscar. There’s often a correlation between the Oscars best picture winner and the PGA film winner, but there also have been wild discrepencies. The Big Short took the PGA’s top film prize last year, but the Best Picture Oscar went to Birdman. So stay tuned on that.
Among TV nominees, on the drama side, there’s returning champ Game of Thrones, along with buzzy newcomers Stranger Things and Westworld, along with Better Call Saul and veteran House of Cards.
In addition to the top film and TV winners, the PGA will bestow its highest honorary award, the 2017 Milestone Award to Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Pictures Group Chairman Tom Rothman, its annual Norman Lear Award For Television to James L. Brooks, and its 2017 David O. Selznick Achievement Award to Irwin Winkler. Focus Features’ Loving will receive the guild’s Stanley Kramer Award as a production that “illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues,” and Annapurna producer Megan Ellison will receive the Visionary Award.
Follow along here as it all unfolds:
Miller thanks the producers who took the risk on Deadpool, “about a superhero none of us knew or cared about, but soon became the most beloved anti-hero in [contemporary] cinema.”
“Arrival was the ‘A’ picture. The Producers’ Guild is smart enough not to nominate a B picture, and certainly not a C.”
Now, Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller
Amy Adams on stage, presenting clips from tonight’s nominees. “Arrival‘s an extraordinary movie, rich in depth, and it stars a female protagonist who is strong, intelligent, in control.”
“Neither of us are bitter, at all.”
Rothmans daughter was involved with the Hillary Clinton campaign in Colorado, she says. “It went great.”
Tom Rothman arriving tonight at the Beverly Hilton
Rothman’s two daughters on stage in “pussy” hats
Montage of clips from Tom Rothman’s storied career being presented
Having technical issues in the press room. Milestone Award is up next, that being Tom Rothman. Hugh Jackman is presenting
In 2014, there was a tie for best picture at the PGAs: Gravity and 12 Years a Slave; the latter would go on to win best picture while Gravity would take home 7 Oscars including best director for Alfonso Cuaron.
Historically, the PGAs are a great barometer for Oscar’s best picture winner. However, last year there was a disconnect as ‘The Big Short’ took best feature at the PGAs and Spotlight went on to take Oscar’s best picture.
Here’s Nicole Kidman as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton tonight:
Nicole Kidman on stage presenting the David L. Wolper Award
Longform TV is the first category being announced here at the PGAs.
Receiving the Stanley Kramer Award will be Loving, from director Jeff Nichols
Honorees tonight include prolific producer James L. Brooks of The Edge of Seventeen, producer Megan Ellison, Sony Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman and producer Irwin Winkler, one of the individuals behind Martin Scorsese’s long-gestating Silence.
We’re about to kick things off here at the Beverly Hilton
